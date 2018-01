A close-up of an Intel computer circuit board displayed during the COMPUTEX, the largest computer show in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan, May 31, 2016 EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

The silicon part of Silicon Valley needs to watch out. Competitors in China think it's finally their turn to shine, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Thursday.

As the world's largest market for semiconductors, China has tried mightily _ without much success _ to challenge the dominance of Intel Corp. and Qualcomm Inc. in making central processing units, the brains of computers and smartphones.