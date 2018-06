Photo provided on June 8, 2018 shows Google manager in Central American and the Caribbean, Giovanni Stella, posing during an interview with EFE in Humacao, Puerto Rico, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Thais LLorca

Photo provided on June 8, 2018 shows regional director of Google.org, Venezuelan Hector Mujica (C), posing next to owners of small and mid-sized businesses, in Humacao, Puerto Rico, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Thais LLorca

Photo provided on June 8, 2018 shows regional director of Google.org, Venezuelan Hector Mujica (R) speaks with Edmundo Maldonado in Humacao, Puerto Rico, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Thais LLorca

Google launched a campaign Friday to collect at least $2 million to help small and mid-sized businesses in Puerto Rico dedicated to tourism, agriculture and fishing that were hit hard by Hurricane Maria.

The playwright of Puerto Rican descent, Lin-Manuel Miranda, is the spokesman for this campaign in which well-known artists use their social networks to spread the message and invite people to donate through the Web site go.co/supportPrR.