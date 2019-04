Google provided this photo of the installation of the last segment of an undersea fiber-optic cable linking California to Valparaiso, Chile, on Tuesday, April 23. EFE-EPA/Google/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The last link of Google's Curie undersea cable, connecting California to Chile, was installed Tuesday in this Pacific port city.

The link, named for scientist Marie Curie, spans 10,000km (6,213mi) from Los Angeles to Las Torpederas beach in Valparaiso and includes a spur to allow a future extension to Panama.