Google parent Alphabet Inc. posted surging profits as advertisers kept swarming to the search giant amid a global debate about internet privacy that threatens to affect its main revenue generator, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Tuesday.

Alphabet's earnings also got a multi-billion-dollar boost from the company's stakes in startups including Uber Technologies Inc. but were tempered by the costliest spending spree in its 14-year history as a public company.