Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai speaks during a press conference on the new Google office in Berlin, Germany, Jan 22, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/CLEMENS BILAN

A file photo dated Oct 18, 2013 showing a view of the Google offices in New York, New York, USA. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Google's parent company posted a big jump in quarterly revenue but also ever-rising costs outside its core online-advertising business, showing the drag from its efforts to diversify, Dow Jones Newswires reported on Tuesday in an article made available to Efe.

Despite monster results in internet search, Alphabet Inc. shares fell in after-hours trading Monday as investors zeroed in on shrinking margins and slower revenue growth overall.