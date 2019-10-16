At New York's The Shed cultural center within a minimalist setting decorated in pastel colors, the Google team presented this Tuesday its new products, with emphasis on the new Pixel 4 mobile phone and its camera, as well as on its commitment to protect users' privacy with all its products.
The stars of Tuesday's show included Google Nest, a system for keeping the home safe and comfortable by controlling different in-house functions; Google Stadia, a service for streaming video games both on television and on a mobile phone; the super-thin Pixelbook Go computer just 13 millimeters (1/2 inch) thick; and the colorful new Pixel Buds headphones.