Alphabet, the parent company for Google, will abandon its longstanding intellectual property licensing strategy that allowed it to delay paying US taxes, media outlets reported on Thursday.

The parent firm for the world's most-used online search engine has made a commitment to tax authorities in Ireland and The Netherlands to stop using the so-called "Double Irish, Dutch sandwich" strategy that many companies use to postpone paying US taxes on international profits, instead paying them in other countries where tax rates are much lower.