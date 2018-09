Chilean President Sebastian Piñera (C) attends an event organized by Google, during which the company announced investments to expand its data center in Santiago, Chile, Sept. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Edgardo Frias, country manager of Google Chile, speaks during an event at the Google facilities in Santiago, Chile, Sept. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Chilean President Sebastian Piñera speaks during an event at the Google facilities in Santiago, Chile, Sept. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Google will invest around $140 million to expand its data center in Chile, the company's only infrastructure of its kind in Latin America, which houses the information of millions of its users, the tech giant announced Wednesday.

The complex, built in the Santiago suburb of Quilicura, is part of a group of 15 data centers that store and transmit information generated by applications like Gmail, Google Maps, YouTube, Waze and Uber.