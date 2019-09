Sundar Pichai (L) CEO of Google attends the press conference with Finnish Prime minister Antti Rinne in Helsinki, Finland, 20 Septemper 2019. EFE/EPA/KIMMO BRANDT

Google has announced plans to invest three billion euros to expand its European data centres.

CEO Sundar Pichai announced on Friday in Helsinki that the United States tech giant will make the investment over the next two years to boost digital infrastructure on the continent.