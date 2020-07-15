Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Relaince Industries limited speaks during a joint press conference with British Petroleum (BP) Group in New Delhi, India, 15 June 2017 (reissued 15 July 2020). EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Google will buy a 7.7 percent stake in the digital arm of Indian business group Reliance Industries for $4.5 billion to jointly develop an entry-level Android smartphone and make technology accessible to "millions of users” in the country, the two companies announced on Wednesday.

The investment is the latest from a United States tech giant in Jio Platforms after Facebook in April announced it was pumping $5.7 billion into Reliance's tech subsidiary for a 9.99 percent stake in the venture.EFE-EPA

ia/ssk