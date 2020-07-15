Google will buy a 7.7 percent stake in the digital arm of Indian business group Reliance Industries for $4.5 billion to jointly develop an entry-level Android smartphone and make technology accessible to "millions of users” in the country, the two companies announced on Wednesday.
The investment is the latest from a United States tech giant in Jio Platforms after Facebook in April announced it was pumping $5.7 billion into Reliance's tech subsidiary for a 9.99 percent stake in the venture.EFE-EPA
ia/ssk