A Chinese 'kuadi' or delivery man moves packages into his three-wheel delivery cart at a distribution centre for JD.com in Beijing, China, Nov. 11, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Google is set to invest $550 million in Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com as part of a new strategic partnership between the two tech giants, the Chinese company said in a statement Monday.

Google will receive just over 27 million newly issued JD.com Class A ordinary shares at an issue price of $20.29 per share.