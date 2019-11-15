According to available information, the Curie cable is the property of Alphabet Inc., Google's parent company, and extends for some 10,000 km (6,200 mi.) from California to Valparaiso, Chile. EFE-EPA/Facundo Arrizabalaga/File

Google announced on Thursday that it will lay a 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) stretch of undersea fiber-optic cable to Panama, a project that will cost "several million dollars" that, the Panamanian government added, will reduce the cost of Internet service in that country and consolidate it as a digital hub.

"This cable is part of an inter-American cable we have built ... It's a way to make Panama a part of this ecosystem that we're building, a global network in which Google (has been) investing more than $47 billion over the past two years," said the head of Google's infrastructure partnerships division, Cristian Ramos.