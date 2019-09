A man passes by a Google logo during the Vivatech startups and innovation fair, in Paris, France. Google will pay a record $170 million fine over accusations by the Federal Trade Commission and the New York Attorney General office of earning a huge profit on YouTube by collecting children's personal data without the consent of their parents. EFE-EPA/Julien de Rosa/FILE

Google will pay a record $170 million fine over accusations by the Federal Trade Commission and the New York Attorney General office of earning a huge profit on YouTube by collecting children's personal data without the consent of their parents.

The settlement deal, announced Wednesday by the attorney general's office, states that Google and YouTube will pay the FTC $136 million and New York state $34 million for violating the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act.