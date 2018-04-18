Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto said that his government has established a financing package through the development bank to support private companies investing in the country's seven special economic zones.

"The national development bank is ready ... to provide a financing package for the entire private sector and for companies that decide to invest in these seven zones," Peña Nieto said during the signing on Tuesday of an executive order establishing the two most recent special economic zones in Campeche and Tabasco states.