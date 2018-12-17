President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (c.) inaugurates construction of the Maya Train at a symbolic ceremony on Dec. 16, 2018, in Palenque, Chiapas, a project that is bound to bring a radical change to impoverished southeastern Mexico. EFE-EPA/Presidency of Mexico

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador inaugurates construction of the Maya Train at a symbolic ceremony on Dec. 16, 2018, in Palenque, Chiapas, a project that is bound to bring a radical change to impoverished southeastern Mexico. EFE-EPA/Presidency of Mexico

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador inaugurated construction over the weekend of the Maya Train, a colossal infrastructure project and an "act of justice" that is bound to bring a radical change to impoverished southeastern Mexico. "It's not a caprice or an imposition by someone who happens to come from southeastern Mexico. (This work) is above all an act of justice, because this has been the most neglected region in the country," the leftist president, born in Tabasco state, said Sunday in a symbolic ceremony to start work on the rail project in Palenque, Chiapas.

Accompanied by representatives of the Maya people, he said it would take four years to finish the 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) of railway that will cross five states: Tabasco, Chiapas, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.