US President Donald J. Trump participates in a panel discussion at the Generation Next Summit in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

The government of Japan said on Friday that it would try to convince the United States to exempt it from import tariffs and criticized the protectionist policies of the US president.

Japan's reaction comes a day after Donald Trump announced tariffs on a number of imports from China, which has evoked fears in Tokyo about the possibility of similar measures being taken against Japan, apart from concerns about a trade war between the two biggest economies in the world.