Photograph taken on April 29, 2019, which shows a variety of products packed and shipped from the Goya Foods food company in Jersey City, New Jersey, USA. EPA-EFE / Kena Betancur

Photograph taken on April 29, 2019, which shows workers working in the packing section of the Goya Foods food company in Jersey City, New Jersey, USA. EPA-EFE / Kena Betancur

President of Goya Foods, Robert Unanue, speaks with EFE during an interview on April 29, 2019, at the headquarters of the food company in Jersey City, New Jersey, USA. EPA-EFE / Kena Betancur

It started as the "American dream" of a Spanish couple, with a small shop in New York City, and is now a major enterprise in the United States: Goya Foods has reached the pantry of millions of Latinos thanks to a "great family," CEO Robert Unanue says.

The man in charge is steeped in the lore and secrets of the firm his grandparents founded in 1936.