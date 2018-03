Vehicles transit next to a large-scale screen displaying a logo of Grab (formerly GrabTaxi), a taxi hire mobile phone app, at a busy intersection in downtown Bangkok, Thailand, Mar 10, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MATTIA SEDDA

An Indonesian driver from the company Uber sits on a motorbike as he waits for a passenger in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec, 13, 2017 (issued Dec 14, 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/MAST IRHAM

Ride-sharing company Grab on Monday announced the acquisition of Uber in Southeast Asia, its main rival in the region, and the integration of its transport and food delivery services on its platform.

"With the combined business, Grab will drive towards becoming the number one online-to-offline mobile platform in Southeast Asia and a major player in food delivery," Grab said in a statement.