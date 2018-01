Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni speaks during a panel session during the 48th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

Greece, Italy say there is no à la carte option for European immigration

The prime ministers of Greece and Italy on Wednesday warned countries in Eastern Europe that there was no à la carte option available within the European Union when it came to the migration crisis.

Alexis Tsipras and Paolo Gentiloni were commenting alongside the director-general of the International Organization for Migration, William Lacy Swing, during a panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on the theme of “Stabilizing the Mediterranean.”