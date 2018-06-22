(L-R) German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Pierre Moscovici and Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos during a meeting of the Eurogroup in Luxembourg, June 21, 2018. The Eurogroup will assess the progress achieved by Greece in implementing the prior actions required under the fourth (and the final) review of its programme. EFE-EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

A flag of the European Union flies on the Acropolis hill, across the Parthenon, in Athens, Greece, June 22, 2018. The Eurogroup ministers reached an agreement on the size of the last loan tranche to Greece and debt relief measure, early Friday morning. Eurogroup ministers agreed a final loan tranche to Greece of 15 billion euros. EFE-EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

The Greek government greeted a historic agreement with the Eurogroup, early Friday morning, enabling it to finance itself in the markets without pressure and providing citizens a well-deserved respite. Greece's bailout program was due to end Aug.21, leaving the country to rely solely on financial markets and its own reserves

The agreement achieved in Luxembourg, after a 10-hour marathon session, extended by 10 years the repayment schedule of its second bailout loans of nearly100 Bn euros ($116 Bn USD) and deferred by another 10 years, from 2023 to 2033, the Greek schedule to begin repaying these interest payments and amortizations.