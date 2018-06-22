The Greek government greeted a historic agreement with the Eurogroup, early Friday morning, enabling it to finance itself in the markets without pressure and providing citizens a well-deserved respite. Greece's bailout program was due to end Aug.21, leaving the country to rely solely on financial markets and its own reserves
The agreement achieved in Luxembourg, after a 10-hour marathon session, extended by 10 years the repayment schedule of its second bailout loans of nearly100 Bn euros ($116 Bn USD) and deferred by another 10 years, from 2023 to 2033, the Greek schedule to begin repaying these interest payments and amortizations.