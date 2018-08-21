A handout photo made available by the Greek Prime Ministers Press Office shows Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras speaking during a state address from the island of Ithaca, Greece', Aug 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/GREEK PRIME MINISTER PRESS OFFICE/ANDREA BONETTI

The Greek prime minister traveled to the island of Ithica Tuesday, where he welcomed the end to his country's very own modern-day Odyssey following eight years locked in a bailout framework with international creditors that brought unpopular austerity measures.

Alexis Tsipras' visit to the Ionian island, the realm of Ulysses in Homer's Odyssey, was a symbolic gesture a day after Greece emerged from its bailout program with the European Union that required deep cuts in order to pay back an emergency loan valued at 61.9 billion euros ($70.8 billion), meaning the Hellenic nation can now borrow at normal market costs.