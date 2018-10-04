Greek stocks traded higher on Thursday a day after a bank sell-off caused them to plummet, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.
The Athens General Stocks Index was up 1.43 percent at 676 points.
The Greek flag flies outside the Stock Exchange building in Athens, Greece, Aug. 3, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEXANDROS VLACHOS
Greek stocks traded higher on Thursday a day after a bank sell-off caused them to plummet, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.
The Athens General Stocks Index was up 1.43 percent at 676 points.