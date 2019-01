Smoke billows out of chimneys at a chemical plant in north China's Tianjin municipality, Dec 23, 2008 (reissued Oct 30, 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/RYAN TONG

The profits of the main Chinese industrial companies rose by 10.3 percent in 2018, representing a significant slowdown in the increase compared to the previous year, when they recorded growth of 21 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics of China (NBS) reported on Monday.

The profits of major industrial firms reached 6.63 trillion yuan ($9.84 million) in 2018.