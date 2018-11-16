Copper prices have held their ground recently even as oil has tumbled and stocks have swung, but some investors say worries over the pace of global growth may soon put an end to the metal's out-performance, according to report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

Copper for November delivery has risen more than 3 percent this month, compared with a nearly 12 percent drop in prices for Brent crude, the global oil benchmark. The divergence is notable because many investors trade oil and copper in the same basket of commodities, with a larger share devoted to crude.