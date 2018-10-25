Guanajuato and the automobile parts factories located in that central Mexican state are preparing to increase their automobile production, which they predict will occur thanks to the new trade accord among Mexico, the United States and Canada.
Guanajuato's foreign trade development coordinator, or Cofoce, along with the Guanajuato Automotive Cluster of companies (CAG) are currently participating in the Automotive Interiors Expo being held in the US city of Novi, Michigan, to promote the Mexican state's automotive sector.