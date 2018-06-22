Guantanamo wants to shake off the stigma of being the poorest part of Cuba, known only for the US military base, while seeking sustainable development through the excellent quality of its, coffee, cacao and coconut crops, despite the eternal threat of hurricanes.
While there is talk of possibly more prisoners being interned in the high-security prison, the first such move in over a decade, the half-million inhabitants of the province say their "heroic land" is "much more than the base." It is very fertile, not only in terms of agriculture but also because it has the highest birth rate in a country with serious problems of an aging population.