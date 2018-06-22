ACOMPAÑA CRÓNICA: CUBA GUANTÁNAMO - Sacks of coffee for export seen on June 12, 2018, in Guantanamo, a region eager to shake off the stigma of being the poorest part of Cuba, known only for the US military base, while seeking sustainable development through the excellent quality of its, coffee, cacao and coconut crops. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

A worker shows cacao seeds for chocolate production on June 12, 2018, in Guantanamo, a region eager to shake off the stigma of being the poorest part of Cuba, known only for the US military base, while seeking sustainable development through the excellent quality of its, coffee, cacao and coconut crops. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Two women seen working on the producton of chocolates on June 12, 2018, in Guantanamo, a region eager to shake off the stigma of being the poorest part of Cuba, known only for the US military base, while seeking sustainable development through the excellent quality of its, coffee, cacao and coconut crops. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Guantanamo wants to be known for its coffee and cacao, not for US prisoners

Guantanamo wants to shake off the stigma of being the poorest part of Cuba, known only for the US military base, while seeking sustainable development through the excellent quality of its, coffee, cacao and coconut crops, despite the eternal threat of hurricanes.

While there is talk of possibly more prisoners being interned in the high-security prison, the first such move in over a decade, the half-million inhabitants of the province say their "heroic land" is "much more than the base." It is very fertile, not only in terms of agriculture but also because it has the highest birth rate in a country with serious problems of an aging population.