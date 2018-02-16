(L-R) Vice Minister for Integration and Exterior Commerce of Guatemala Enrique Lacs, Minister of Economic Development of Honduras Arnaldo Castillo, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Energy of South Korea Joo Hyung-hwan and Minister of Industry and Commerce of Nicaragua Orlando Solorzano, during the negotiations for a free-trade agreement (FTA) between South Korea and Central America in Managua, Nicaragua, Nov. 16, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JORGE TORRES

South Korean Trade Minister Yoon Sang-jick (C) poses for a photo with his counterparts from a group of six Central American countries - Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama - during a meeting at the Hilton Hotel in Houston, Texas, USA, Jun. 18, 2015, to declare the official launch of their negotiations to seal a free trade agreement (FTA). EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Various Guatemalan business chambers on Thursday urged their government to sign up to the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with South Korea as soon as possible, as every other Central American country has closed the deal and will initial it in the last week of February.

The FTA is a "window of opportunity to strengthen multilateral trade," the Guatemalan business chambers said at a press conference, urging the state to move towards negotiations with the Asian nation so that the deal could become effective quickly.