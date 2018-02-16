Various Guatemalan business chambers on Thursday urged their government to sign up to the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with South Korea as soon as possible, as every other Central American country has closed the deal and will initial it in the last week of February.
The FTA is a "window of opportunity to strengthen multilateral trade," the Guatemalan business chambers said at a press conference, urging the state to move towards negotiations with the Asian nation so that the deal could become effective quickly.