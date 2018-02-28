A hotel located amid blue agave fields in the western Mexican state of Jalisco offers the opportunity to sleep for one or more nights in rooms shaped like the oak barrels used to lightly age Reposado (Rested) tequila.

Situated next to one of the distilleries in Tequila, the town that gave this alcoholic drink its name, the hotel allows guests to experience the mixture of aromas that emanate from the distillation process, Lorena Rosales, the Matices Hotel de Barricas (barrels) sales manager, told EFE.