A logo of Swedish clothing company "H&M" (Hennes & Mauritz) is seen on a store in the city center of Bremen, northern Germany, Jan. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Shares in Hennes & Mauritz surged as much as 16 percent in early trade Friday as first-quarter net profit beat forecasts and it said it had a grip on overstocking, guiding for lower markdowns ahead, according to a report from the Dow Jones newswires made available to EFE.

The Swedish company posted a net profit of 803 million Swedish kronor ($86.4 million) for the quarter ended Feb. 28, down from 1.37 billion kronor a year earlier as it continued investing heavily in online, logistics and its loyalty program. Still, it beat an analyst forecast by FactSet that pointed to a profit of 525 million kronor.