Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, said hackers stole more than $40 million worth of bitcoin from its platform in what it called a large scale security breach, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Wednesday.

The theft offers another example of the vulnerability facing cryptocurrencies and the venues where investors trade them.