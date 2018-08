Undated photo made available on Aug. 20, 2018, and provided by America Expo Group showing part of the assembly of an emergency shelter, part of the Shelter 2.0 project, during an event in Panama City, Panama. EFE-EPA/ Courtesy America Expo Group / Editorial Use Only/ No Sales

Undated photo made available on Aug. 20, 2018, and provided by America Expo Group showing part of the assembly of an emergency shelter, part of the Shelter 2.0 project, during an event in Panama City, Panama. EFE-EPA/ Courtesy America Expo Group / Editorial Use Only/ No Sales

Undated photo made available on Aug. 20, 2018, and provided by America Expo Group showing part of the assembly of an emergency shelter, part of the Shelter 2.0 project, during an event in Panama City, Panama. EFE-EPA/ Courtesy America Expo Group / Editorial Use Only/ No Sales

The hardware industry and digital manufacturing are teaming up more and more in Latin America, applying innovative trends and technologies, including creating temporary shelters for use after natural disasters under the Shelter 2.0 workshop concept, promoters said on Monday.

The concept, which arose from US models for emergency dwellings after natural disasters, has become an alternative for the countries in the region, the founder and CEO of iFurniture, Vaneza Caycho, told EFE.