The HBO Max streaming service said Wednesday that the withdrawal of the 1939 Oscar-winning film "Gone With the Wind" from its US catalog of films available for rent or purchase is only temporary and it will be returned to the offerings with an explanation of its "historical context" discussing the racial prejudices that it contains.

"When we return the film to HBO Max, it will return with a discussion of its historical context and a denouncement of those very depictions, but will be presented as it was originally created, because to do otherwise would be the same as claiming these prejudices never existed," HBO Max told The Hollywood Reporter.