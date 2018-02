A Russian tycoon who was recently accused of corruption by the country's opposition leader is set to leave the presidency of the world's second-largest aluminum producer, Rusal, the company said in a statement released Friday.

Oleg Deripaska will be replaced at the helm of Rusal by Vladislav Soloviov, who had been until now the company's director general, by Mar. 15. In addition, the statement announced that Alexandra Bouriko, who was Rusal's CFO until now, would be promoted to CEO.