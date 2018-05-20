Koo Bon-moo, the chairman of LG Group, attends a parliamentary hearing over the Choi Soon-sil corruption probe at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Dec 6, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN / POOL

The LG logo is displayed at their booth at the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Jan 6, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL NELSON

The chairman of South Korea's LG Group has died at the age of 73, Yonhap News Agency reported Sunday.

Koo Bon-moo had led the company since taking over from his father in 1995.