The chairman of South Korea's LG Group has died at the age of 73, Yonhap News Agency reported Sunday.
Koo Bon-moo had led the company since taking over from his father in 1995.
The LG logo is displayed at their booth at the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Jan 6, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL NELSON
Koo Bon-moo, the chairman of LG Group, attends a parliamentary hearing over the Choi Soon-sil corruption probe at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Dec 6, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN / POOL
