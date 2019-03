From left to right, the director of Agencia EFE Mexico, Emilio Sanchez Carlos; the manager of Industrial Relations and Sustainability of Bayer, Ilieana Lopez; the co-president of Grupo Vida Agroclusters Campeche, Jose Cacho, and the regional director of the project "Sembrando Vida" of the Government of Tabasco, Víctor Manuel Correa, participate at the forum of agriculture in municipality of Villahermosa, Mexico, on March 26, 2019. EPA-EFE / Jaime Ávalos

The general director of the National Agricultural Council (CNA) of Mexico, Bosco de la Vega, speaks during his participation at the EFE Forum, on March 26, 2019, in the municipality of Villahermosa, Mexico. EPA-EFE / Jamie Ávalos

The Secretary of Agriculture of Mexico, Víctor Manuel Villalobos, speaks during his participation at the EFE Forum, on March 26, 2019, in the municipality of Villahermosa, Mexico. EPA-EFE / Jamie Ávalos

Heavy dependence on agricultural and food imports makes Mexico vulnerable, Agriculture and Rural Development (Sader) Minister Victor Manuel Villalobos said here Tuesday.

"We cannot be in the hands of the external market in satisfying the population's food requirements," Villalobos said in a keynote speech at the EFE Forum on agriculture held Tuesday at the Autonomous University of Tabasco, in the city of Villahermosa.