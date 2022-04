Hundreds of people attend the 46th Buenos Aires International Book Fair on its opening day on 28 April 2022 at La Rural fairgrounds in the Argentine capital. EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Unprecedented levels of enthusiasm and expectation surrounded Thursday's inauguration of the 46th edition of the Buenos Aires International Book Fair, after the event was canceled the past two years due to the coronavirus crisis.

Over the next 19 days, the spacious La Rural fairgrounds in the Argentine capital will be a meeting place for writers, publishers and the general public attending one of Latin America's leading cultural events.