Marianela Moser and her two employees work from the early morning hours in a small workshop in the Avila mountains outside Venezuela's capital, where they temper, mold and package different chocolate products.

But at nightfall a group of 10 elves from a nearby forest come inside and impart the taste and aroma that characterizes Chocolate Picacho, says Moser, who founded that brand in 2007 and invented that mythical story with her youngest customers in mind.