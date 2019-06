A photo provided by Facebook of its Estacao Hack (Hack Station) innovation center in Sao Paulo, regarded as Latin America's first training center for coders and entrepreneurs. EPA-EFE/Marco Torelli/FACEBOOK/

Brazil is serving as a breeding ground for unicorn companies, as privately held startups worth more than $1 billion are known, leading the way in Latin America with eight firms of this type.

Accelerators, incubators and angel investors have incorporated themselves in recent years into the corporate ecosystem of Brazil, which the Brazilian Startup Association (Abstartups) says is home to around 12,800 emerging companies.