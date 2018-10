El Periodico USA editor Jose Luis Garza speaks during the annual convention of the National Association of Hispanic Publishers in Las Vegas. EFE-EPA

The National Association of Hispanic Publishers (NAHP) devoted most of Friday's session of its annual convention and business expo to digital development in Latino media and new tools for advertising.

Hispanic professionals in media and advertising need to develop the technology to advance toward digital immersion, Gloria Rodriguez, president of the Comunicad firm, said during a discussion on advertising and marketing.