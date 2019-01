Brazilian firefighters are seen Jan. 28, 2019, on a rescue mission following the mudslide caused by the rupture of a tailings dam at a mine owned by iron-ore giant Vale that completely destroyed the famed Nova Estancia inn, leaving a death toll of 60. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

Nothing is left, just mud. The Nova Estancia inn has gone from lodging such internationally famous artists as Caetano Veloso, to become a symbol of the mining catastrophe that left 60 dead and 292 missing in this town in southeastern Brazil.

This inn was the best known and most elegant of the region.