The logo of Hitachi Ltd. during the CEATEC (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) JAPAN 2016 at Makuhari, near Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 4, 2016. EPA/FILE/YUYA SHINO

Hitachi Ltd. said Thursday that it will suspend its United Kingdom nuclear development and book a 300 billion yen ($2.76 billion) exceptional loss on the program, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE.

The Japanese company said the suspension affects work at the planned Wylfa Newydd nuclear plant in Wales, after it failed to strike an acceptable deal with the British government over funding.