A photographer is silhouetted before the Honda Motor Co. logo during the 45th Tokyo Motor Show 2017 in Tokyo, Japan, 25 October 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Honda Motor Co. is investing $750 million in General Motors Co.'s self-driving car unit, with plans to commit an additional $2 billion in the coming years, in an effort to jointly develop a fully autonomous car for mass production, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Wednesday.

The partnership comes as auto makers and technology giants scramble to plant stakes in a transportation landscape that is swiftly being reshaped by technology.