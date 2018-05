View of roasted coffee beans bags during an event in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gustavo Amador

Honduras is seeking to increase the quality of its specialty coffees with a $5.6 million aid package from the European Union, the technical director of the Honduran Coffee Institute (Ihcafe) told EFE Thursday.

"We seek to increase the production of specialty coffee so that every person who tries it will become an ambassador for Honduran coffee," Omar Funez said.