Melipona bees produce a honey that the ancient Mayas considered sacred for its medicinal properties. Unfortunately, it is hard to find natural hives due to the deforestation that the Mayan jungles have suffered, so that now a large part of its production has been moved to urban areas.

Biologist Gretel Castillo told EFE that though it is "difficult to find natural melipona hives in the jungle due to the deforestation that drives their colonies away," it is fortunate that young people's interest in continuing that ancient tradition in the city grows day by day.