Officers of Hong Kong Police Force wait to receive a dose of the Sinovac Biotech Ltd. COVID-19 vaccine at a community vaccination center in Hong Kong, China, 23 February 2021. EFE/EPA/PAUL YEUNG / POOL

Chris Tang, commissioner of the Hong Kong Police Force, receives a dose of the Sinovac Biotech Ltd. COVID-19 vaccine at a community vaccination center in Hong Kong, China, 23 February 2021. EFE/EPA/PAUL YEUNG / POOL

Officers of Hong Kong's Immigration Department wait to receive a dose of the Sinovac Biotech Ltd. COVID-19 vaccine at a community vaccination center in Hong Kong, China, 23 February 2021. EFE/EPA/PAUL YEUNG / POOL

Hong Kong’s economy is likely to grow by up to 5.5 percent this year depending on the management of the coronavirus pandemic, the city’s financial chief said Wednesday as he unveiled his annual budget.