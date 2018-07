A man walks past the entrance to the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing in Hong Kong, China, Aug 16, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Uncertainty in the markets amid fears of an impending trade war between China and the United States was felt on Tuesday in the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which ended the day in the red.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index closed 409.54 points or 1.41 percent lower at 28,545.57.