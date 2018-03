John Slosar (L), Chairman of Cathay Pacific Airways, speaks during a press conference for the company's interim results in Hong Kong, China, Aug. 16, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEROME FAVRE

An Airbus A330 of Cathay Pacific prepares to land at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China, Aug. 15, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong's flag carrier Cathay Pacific posted a HK$1.25 billion ($160 million) loss in 2017, 119 percent more than the previous year, the company said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange Wednesday.

The company reported a loss of HK$2,051 million in the first half of 2017 but announced a restructuring plan in the middle of the year, which helped it post a net profit of HK$792 million in the second half of 2017.