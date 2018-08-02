From L-R the flag of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx), Chinese national flag and Hong Kong regional flag fly outside the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong, China Aug 12, 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/YM YIK

The benchmark Hang Seng index on the Hong Kong stock market Thursday dropped 2.21 percent or 626.18 points to end at 27,714.56.

Worries about trade tensions between China and the United States again unsettled the market, analysts said.