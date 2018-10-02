The flag of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, foreground, flies outside the stock market in Hong Kong, China, Aug 16, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange's benchmark Hang Seng index on Tuesday fell 662.14 points, or 2.38 percent, to close at 27,126.38.

Declines on other markets and concerns about weakness in China's manufacturing sector drove shares down, analysts said.