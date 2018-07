A broker looks at his screen on the trading floor of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on the first day of trading in the Chinese lunar new year of the snake, Hong Kong, China, Feb 14, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange Tuesday continued its upward trend with a 1.44 percent rise in the Hang Seng index.

The market rose after Chinese authorities said that they will implement a more forceful fiscal policy to underpin economic growth amid uncertainty caused by the trade war with the United States.